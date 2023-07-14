World Kebab Day: Five mouth-watering kebab recipes to try this weekend2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST
July's second Friday is celebrated as the World Kebab Day all across the world. The delicious recipe finds its roots in Turkey, where the recipe was originally made by the soldiers in fourteenth century
The incredible meal of middle-east is now ruling the whole world for its spicy and smoky taste. The celebration of ‘World Kebab Day’ began with an intention to acknowledge the global popularity of the incredible meal. From being a favourite dish for non-vegetarians to donning its vegetarian avatar, there is always a perfect kebab waiting for everyone.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×