The incredible meal of middle-east is now ruling the whole world for its spicy and smoky taste. The celebration of ‘World Kebab Day’ began with an intention to acknowledge the global popularity of the incredible meal. From being a favourite dish for non-vegetarians to donning its vegetarian avatar, there is always a perfect kebab waiting for everyone.

World Kebab Day 2023: History

This dish finds its roots spreading across the Middle East. Initially the dish was prepared by grilling heavy seasoned meat. The dish has two variants which are famous in the west, they are shish kebab and doner kebab. Shish Kebab is also widely popular in Asia. It is made of lamb or beef. Othe rthan Doner and Shish kebab, the dish is also popular in other varieties like Kebab Kenjeh, Kebab Halabi, Burrah, Kalmi, Galouti, etc. This weekend, celebrate the World Kebab Day with these lip-smacking kebab recipes.

Five Kebab recipes to try this weekend

Chicken Galauti Kebab

This delicious Galauti Kebab recipe has its own taste and fun. The easy to cook recipe is cooked by using a host of spices that will be nothing less than a delight for your taste buds.

Mixed vegetable kebab

For the hard-core vegetarians, this vegetarian avatar of the Middle-east special dish is a perfect treat for this weekend. To prepare mixed vegetable kebab, skewer diced bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms.

Before grilling, brush it with a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs. Grill until tender and slightly charred. Serve with pita bread and sprinkled cheese.

Chicken Shawarma Kebab

This dish is a delightful experience of the Middle Eastern classic recipes. Marinate diced chicken in a mixture of yogurt, lemon juice, cumin, coriander, and allspice for several hours. Then grilled the skewer chicken until cooked through with a slight char.

Chicken Hara Bhara Kebab

The pleasing taste of chicken is accentuated with the additional touch of spinach, potatoes, and peas. The appearance of these kebabs is marked with a green tinge of these vegetables.

Lamb Seekh Kebab

This dish is made of minced lamb meat, spices. To make this recipe, marinate the diced lamb in a mixture of yogurt, garlic, cumin, coriander, and paprika for several hours. After that, skewer the lamb and grill until thoroughly cooked with a slight char. The delight is served with warm pita bread, diced onion and tomato, and sprinkled parsley.