World Kebab Day: Five mouth-watering kebab recipes to try this weekend

World Kebab Day 2023: History

This dish finds its roots spreading across the Middle East. Initially the dish was prepared by grilling heavy seasoned meat. The dish has two variants which are famous in the west, they are shish kebab and doner kebab. Shish Kebab is also widely popular in Asia. It is made of lamb or beef. Othe rthan Doner and Shish kebab, the dish is also popular in other varieties like Kebab Kenjeh, Kebab Halabi, Burrah, Kalmi, Galouti, etc. This weekend, celebrate the World Kebab Day with these lip-smacking kebab recipes.