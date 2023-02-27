He said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, was insulted by the party during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress has disrespected senior party leader and president Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka. He was addressing a a rally at Belagavi.
He said Kharge was insulted and disrespected by the party, by a 'family', apparently indicating the Gandhi family. He said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the state, was insulted by the party during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh.
PM Modi said that he has 'great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislature experience. He said that he was 'sad' at how the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
"I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, a son of this land, who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislature experience. He has tried to do whatever he could in the service of people. But I was sad looking at how Kharge, who is the President of the party and a senior in age, was treated during the Congress' session in Chhattisgarh," Prime Minister Modi said.
He added that Kharge Congress President for ‘namesake’ and cited that in Congress plenary session in Chhattisgarh it was hot and in that heat the umbrella shade was not there for Kharge, who is senior in age but for someone else.
"The weather was hot, everyone standing there feeling the heat was natural, but in that heat the good fortune of umbrella's shade was not there for Kharge who is Congress chief and senior in age. The umbrella's shade was for someone standing next to him. This shows Kharge is Congress President just for the sake of it, and looking at the way he is treated, everyone can see and understand, as to whose hands the remote control is in," he further said.
The Prime Minister was speaking after releasing the 13 instalment of funds worth over ₹16,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme for beneficiaries across the country and laying the foundation stone and dedicating multiple development projects worth more than ₹2,700 crore
