Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the world has noted the strength shown by India's health sector during the novel coronavirus pandemic, asserting that respect for the country's healthcare had gone up.

In the future, demand for Indian doctors and paramedical staff is going to go up around the world, PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi also said that the country has to be prepared for the increasing demand for Made-in-India vaccines.

"Today, the world's trust in India's health sector is at a new high. We have to be prepared for the increasing demand for the 'Made in India' vaccines," PM Modi said.

The PM also said: "Time to take accessibility, affordability in healthcare to next level for which use of modern technology is being increased."

PM Modi said the budget allocated for the health sector now is phenomenal and shows the government's commitment towards this sector.

Terming this year's Health Budget as extraordinary, the Prime Minister said that last year was "trial by fire" for India and its health sector because of Covid-19 but the country successfully overcame the challenge.

On the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PM Modi said, "Last year was trial by fire for India, world and the whole of humanity. I am pleased to say that country's health sector has successfully overcome this challenge. We succeeded in saving scores of lives."

Coronavirus has taught us a lesson to fight and be prepared for future challenges, PM Modi said, adding "that is why it is essential to strengthening our health sector."

"We have to focus on everything. Form medical equipment to medicines, from ventilators to vaccines, from scientific research to surveillance infrastructure," he added.

He further said that to keep India healthy, the government is working on four main things-prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, healthcare access to all, building health infrastructure and increase in quality and quantity of healthcare professionals, to work in a focused manner.

Underscoring the significant importance of health and wellbeing for the growth and development of the country, the Budget allocation for the same was increased to ₹2,23,846 crore in 2021-22 as against this year's ₹94,452 crore, according to an official release. This manifests into an increase of 137%, it added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via