World looking up to India to bring stability to global supply chain: PM Modi

World looking up to India to bring stability to global supply chain: PM Modi2 min read . 10:55 PM IST
- According to PM Modi, to build a developed India, the country is focusing on four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 January said that the entire world is looking up to India to bring stability to the global supply chain.
He added that to build a developed India, the country is focusing on four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion.
Addressing the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Entire world is reposing its faith in India and we are being looked up as a country that can bring stability to the global supply chain."
However, on the issue of global supply chain, he added that the country will be able to take full advantage of this only if states take lead, maintaining focus on quality and taking decisions with an India-first approach, adding states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.
He also discussed the MSMES and asked the states to must act proactively towards formalisation of MSMEs. "To make these MSMEs globally competitive, we need to make available finance, technology, market and access for skilling," PM Modi said. He also discussed bringing more MSMEs on board the GeM portal.
During the occasion, the PM also launched the Aspirational Block Programme and underscored the success achieved in various Aspirational Districts in the country under the Aspirational District Program. He added that the Aspirational District model should now be taken up to block level in the form of the Aspirational Block Programme and asked the officials present in the meeting to implement the Aspirational Block Programme in their respective states.
PM Modi recalled the burden of over-regulation and restrictions once faced by the country, and reforms put in place to end thousands of compliances at central and state levels.
The Prime Minister said that today the need of the hour is to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms. He also spoke about how the country is working towards bettering both physical and social infrastructure, and discussed PM GatiShakti National Masterplan.
Speaking about the data security, he stressed on the need to have a secure technology infrastructure for seamless delivery of essential services and emphasized that states should try to adopt a strong cyber security strategy, adding that this investment is like an insurance for the future.
Among other things, PM Modi discussed the need to enhance the capacity of bureaucracy and the launch of Mission Karmayogi and said that the states government should also review their training infrastructure and launch capacity building programs.
