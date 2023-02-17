World looks at India as land of opportunities: Thakur
- The minister said that the rescue and relief work done by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the earthquake devastated Turkey is lauded worldwide
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said that the world today looks at India as a land of opportunities whether it be the International Solar Alliance or our Mission Life.
