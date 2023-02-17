Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said that the world today looks at India as a land of opportunities whether it be the International Solar Alliance or our Mission Life.

The minister said that the rescue and relief work done by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the earthquake devastated Turkey is lauded worldwide.

Thakur added that there was a time when India used to take help and services. “Today, we have extended cooperation at a global level. The country’s capabilities and stature has changed, and this is reflective of the transforming and empowered India."

He said that even during the covid pandemic, government introduced reforms across sectors. “In Defence (sector), we have achieved exports worth Rs.15,000 crore, and in next three years we aim for $5 Billion exports."

The minister added that in the time of crisis, we have extended help everywhere, whether in Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka. “We are scaling new heights under the leadership of PM Modi. During the Ukraine war, India rescued more than 21,000 students including some from 18 neighbouring countries."

Thakur said that Operation Ganga was challenging, - pulling out thousands of students from the war zone amidst firing, raining missiles and blasts, was mission impossible. But PM Modi made it a success.

“In Syria, Libya and even during the Nepal earthquake, or in Afghanistan, where even the big powers found it difficult to operate, India has set an example following the principle of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’," he added.