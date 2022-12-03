World looks to New India for tech & innovation leadership: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

“Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who reached Thrissur earlier today, visited his first school St. Paul’s, Kuriachira that he had joined as a five-year-old. He was given a ceremonial welcome with the school band presenting a march. He was happy to meet the students, teachers and caregivers at the school. He was shown his admission records that dated 1969—meticulously preserved by the school. Sister Felicita, sister of his then School Headmistress, Sister Clarence presented him a picture of Sister Clarence as memorabilia," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.