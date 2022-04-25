World military expenditure surpasses $2tn; India among top-3 spenders

On the other hand, US and China are top-2 biggest spenders. US military spending reached $801 billion in 2021, a drop of 1.4% from 2020, the statement said. In the period from 2012 to 2021, the US increased funding for military research and development by 24% and reduced spending on arms purchases by 6.4%, according to the statement. Second place went to China, which spent $293 billion on defence, an increase of 4.7% compared with 2020.