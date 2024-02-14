‘World needs govts that are clean, green’
Modi also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice- president and defence minister and the two discussed economic and trade ties as well as cooperation in technology and space
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a pitch for inclusive, corruption-free governance at the World Governance Summit in the UAE. Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE, his seventh to the Gulf nation since 2015.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message