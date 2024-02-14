 ‘World needs govts that are clean, green’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 14 2024 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 2.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.05 0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 743.35 4.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,384.00 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.90 1.86%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘World needs govts that are clean, green’
Back Back

‘World needs govts that are clean, green’

 Shashank Mattoo

Modi also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice- president and defence minister and the two discussed economic and trade ties as well as cooperation in technology and space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Government Summit, in Dubai, UAE. (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Government Summit, in Dubai, UAE. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a pitch for inclusive, corruption-free governance at the World Governance Summit in the UAE. Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE, his seventh to the Gulf nation since 2015.

“Today, the world needs governments that are clean, corruption-free and transparent. Today, the world needs governments that are green and serious about environment related challenges," Modi told his audience.

“I believe that the interference of the government in the lives of citizens must be minimal. It is also the job of the government to ensure this," Modi said.

“In my 23 years in government, my biggest principle has been ‘minimum government, maximum governance’. I have always tried to create an environment that increases enterprise and energy among citizens," the Prime Minister said.

Modi pointed to his administration’s successes in financial inclusion, direct benefit transfers, digital payments and women’s reservations.

Modi also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice- president and defence minister. The two discussed economic and trade ties as well as cooperation in technology and space. Modi also inaugurated the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which is set to be among the largest temples in the region.

During the course of Modi’s visit, India and the UAE signed 10 MoUs and agreements, said foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at a press briefing. These included agreements on financial technology, digital infrastructure, infrastructure and bilateral investment.

Among these agreements was a bilateral pact on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor, an ambitious connectivity project that was unveiled on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in September 2023.

Despite tensions caused by the Israel-Palestine conflict, Kwatra said that it was important to ensure such economic cooperation projects continue.

He also confirmed that Modi discussed the Red Sea crisis and the Israel-Palestine conflict with the UAE’s President on Tuesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App