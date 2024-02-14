‘World needs govts that are clean, green’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a pitch for inclusive, corruption-free governance at the World Governance Summit in the UAE. Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE, his seventh to the Gulf nation since 2015.

“Today, the world needs governments that are clean, corruption-free and transparent. Today, the world needs governments that are green and serious about environment related challenges," Modi told his audience.

“I believe that the interference of the government in the lives of citizens must be minimal. It is also the job of the government to ensure this," Modi said.

“In my 23 years in government, my biggest principle has been ‘minimum government, maximum governance’. I have always tried to create an environment that increases enterprise and energy among citizens," the Prime Minister said.

Modi pointed to his administration’s successes in financial inclusion, direct benefit transfers, digital payments and women’s reservations.

Modi also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice- president and defence minister. The two discussed economic and trade ties as well as cooperation in technology and space. Modi also inaugurated the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which is set to be among the largest temples in the region.

During the course of Modi’s visit, India and the UAE signed 10 MoUs and agreements, said foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at a press briefing. These included agreements on financial technology, digital infrastructure, infrastructure and bilateral investment.

Among these agreements was a bilateral pact on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor, an ambitious connectivity project that was unveiled on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in September 2023.

Despite tensions caused by the Israel-Palestine conflict, Kwatra said that it was important to ensure such economic cooperation projects continue.

He also confirmed that Modi discussed the Red Sea crisis and the Israel-Palestine conflict with the UAE’s President on Tuesday.

