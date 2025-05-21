World needs to unite against Pak-sponsored terrorism, Operation Sindoor sent a clear message: Raghav Chadha

Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message that India will strike deep to dismantle terror safe havens and the world must come together for a united front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) in South Korea.

Chadha, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) said that while India mourns its victims, the country has also demonstrated unprecedented resolve in responding to terror threats and "Zero tolerance is India's new doctrine".

Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike, it was a message, he said. "India does not seek conflict, but will never shy away from defending its people," Chadha asserted, calling for a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

He hailed the operation as proof that India can strike deep and dismantle terror safe havens and emphasised the need for global solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

'India will strike deep and dismantle terror safe havens' Addressing global leaders and delegates at what is often called the 'Davos of the East', Chadha said, “Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message: India will strike deep and dismantle terror safe havens. We must come together to ensure that such infrastructure finds no shelter anywhere in the world.”

He invoked India's dual legacy of peace and resistance, citing Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence alongside the courage of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Raghav Chadha was invited to serve as a distinguished keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025

The ALC, co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Centre for Asia Leadership, referred to as the "Davos of the East", is widely recognized as Asia's premier platform for global dialogue. The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

Raghav Chadha joined an illustrious lineup of global figures who have graced this event in the past, a release said