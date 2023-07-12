World Paper Bag Day 2023: Date, theme, history, significance and other important details2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:00 AM IST
World Paper Bag Day acts as a reminder of the value of making environmentally friendly decisions in daily life and motivates people and companies to switch to more sustainable options
Few years back, plastic bags were everywhere, from grocery stores to retail businesses, but as they pose significant threat to our beloved mother Earth, a strong movement gained momentum against the uses of plastic bags as they not only take hundreds of years to decompose but also cause harm to wildlife, pollute oceans and landscapes causing long-term damage to our ecosystems.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×