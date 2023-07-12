In 1999, San Fransisco banned the usage of plastic bags in grocery stores and pharmacies. The city became the first place in the world to outlaw the use of plastic bags. Other towns and nations throughout the world followed suit, which sparked the resurgence in interest in paper bags. Now, World Paper Bag Day has become an international event that is celebrated with parades, festivals, and other events that promote paper bag use over plastic bags.

