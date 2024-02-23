World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date, history, significance and quotes

Every year, people across the globe celebrate World Peace and Understanding Day on 23 February with great splendour. The World Peace and Understanding Day also termed as Special Day, has its own importance as it encourages harmony, compassion, and collaboration among individuals hailing from different religions, cultures and geography.

The day commemorates the first meeting of Rotary International —an NGO dedicated to humanitarian service, peace, and goodwill across the world —that took place in Chicago, US. Every year, this Special Day is observed to remind people of the ways that they can bring peace, harmony and goodwill to the world and contribute positively.

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Date

Every year, World Peace and Understanding Day is observed on February 23. This year, the Special Date falls on a Friday.

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: History

The history of Rotary International can be traced back to 1905 when Paul P Harris called a meeting of his business friends in Chicago. The goal of the meeting was to create a group of like-minded people without limitations of politics and religion. The group quickly grew to include other businessmen from around the city.

In 1908, the first Rotary Club was officially incorporated. Later the Rotary Clubs were established in other cities of America like San Francisco, Seattle, Oakland, and Los Angeles. By 1925, the Rotary Club spread to other countries and became one of the important organisations – hence, the name of the organisation was changed to Rotary International.

Today, Rotary International is a global network of more than 1.4 million members in over 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. The organisation is dedicated to humanitarian service, peace, and goodwill, and its members work to improve the lives of others through a variety of projects and initiatives.

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Significance

One of the most important aspects of World Peace and Understanding Day is its focus on peace-building. The day promotes peace and conflict resolution. The significance of World Peace and Understanding Day is that it aims to promote a more inclusive and peaceful world where all can live and prosper together by encouraging mutual tolerance despite cultural diversity.

World Peace and Understanding Day 2024: Quotes

Peace comes from within; don’t look for it outside.

Peace always begins with a smile in the heart.

If you are not afraid to forgive for the sake of peace, then you are courageous.

Peace is like a reward in itself.

