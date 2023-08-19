World Photography Day is celebrated every year on 19 August to promote the importance of photography in various aspects of life, including culture, communication, and art. The day serves as a great opportunity for photographers across the world to share their work, learn from each other, and raise awareness about the significance of photography. In case you are in Delhi or Mumbai there are some cool places where you can visit to try some amazing photography.

To celebrate World Photography Day, people engage in several activities like engaging in photography-related discussions and participating in events that showcase the art and craft of photography. It is an integral part of modern communication, journalism, advertising, and artistic expression.

Picturesque places in Delhi:

1. Agrasen Ki Baoli- Located near Connaught Place, the place offers one of the most unique locations to post some amazing pictures. The historical stepwell is a unique architectural structure that features a series of steps leading down to a water source.

2. Sunder Nursery- Beautiful, historical garden located near the Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. The place is perfect for some aesthetic pictures with a combination of Mughal architecture, garden design, and plant conservation.

3. Jama Masjid- Looking for an old Delhi vibe? Jama Masjid is the one-stop destination for some wonderful pictures around the old Delhi kind of theme. The mosque features a blend of Persian and Indian architectural elements, characterized by intricate red sandstone and white marble detailing.

4. Champa Gali- Charming and trendy lane located in the Saket with sparky glow of lights and quirky cafes. The colorful walls, artistic installations, and cozy corners make it a perfect place for some new-age photography.

Picturesque places in Mumbai:

1. Gateway Of India- Sounds cliché, but Gateway Of India is still amongst the top choices of photographers owing to its magical location. The monument is designed in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, which is a blend of Indian, Islamic, and European architectural elements.

2. Bandra-Worli Sea Link- Symbolic icon of Mumbai's heart, the sea link offers a wide range of photography angles. The architecture is modern and aesthetically impressive, making it a unique addition to Mumbai's skyline.

3. Dhobi Ghat- One of the favorite spots of photographers, Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat has its flavor which is difficult to find anywhere across India. The visually striking setup and the organized chaos of the dhobi activity are a delight for photographers.

4. Dadar Flower Market- For those looking for more colorful photography must visit Dadar Flower Market. It is one of the largest and busiest flower markets in the city, known for its colorful array of flowers and lively atmosphere.