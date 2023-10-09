World Post Day 2023: When is the World Post Day celebrated? Its theme, history and significance
The purpose of World Post Day is to bring awareness to the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its invaluable contribution to global social and economic development
World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October. The event was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874.
