World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October. The event was declared by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874.

Post offices play a crucial role in fostering cohesive, inclusive, connected communities. Presently, over five million postal employees are entrusted with a variety of essential and personal items, from messages, gifts and goods, to money and medicines.

World Post Day 2023: Theme Theme for World Post Day 2023 is "Together for Trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future."

This year's theme urges governments and their postal services to support the development of a digital single postal territory that complements the extensive physical network developed over centuries.

It also extends an invitation to all of us to collaborate with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to ensure that people everywhere need look no further than their local post office to find access to the digital economy.

World Post Day 2023: History The history of post is older than its written history. It is said that the first postal service was organized in the time of Augustus Caesar (62 BCE - 14 CE) in Rome. According to British Postal Museum, the oldest functioning post office is in the High Street in Sanquhar, Scotland. This post office has functioned since 1712 AD.

World Post Day is celebrated to remember the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Switzerland’s capital, Bern. Celebrated across 151 countries, it was first declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations. India too acknowledges the date with the beginning of National Postal week, celebrated from October 9 to October 15

Postal operators provide some 1.5 billion people worldwide with access to basic financial services (payments, money transfers, and savings).

With a network comprising more than 650,000 offices and 5.3 million staff globally, and a public service mandate from many governments, the Post is unparalleled in its ability to deliver services to anyone, anywhere.

World Post Day 2023: Celebration The Posts in many countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services. The member nations also hold special exhibitions to raise awareness about the importance of postal services in everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries. Some Posts also use World Post Day to reward their employees for good service

