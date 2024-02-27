World Protein Day 2024: Cheapest sources of protein-rich foods
International Protein Day is celebrated every year on 27 February. The day highlights the crucial role of protein in our diet for the development and maintenance of our bodies. Established in 2020 by the Right to Protein awareness campaign, this day aims to raise awareness about the significance of protein in our diet and encourage individuals to make informed choices about their protein intake.