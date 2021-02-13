OPEN APP
World Radio Day: Modi says it's a fantastic medium that deepens social connect
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:47 AM IST PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described radio as a fantastic medium which deepens social connect, as he extended his greetings to the countrymen on the World Radio Day.

In a tweet, he said he has personality experienced the positive impact of radio through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly broadcast. 

"Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat," the prime minister said.

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as the World Radio Day.

