World Radio Day: PM Modi greets radio listeners
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.
World Radio Day was established in 2011 by UNESCO to commemorate the well-known medium. This year's theme is "Radio and Peace."
PM Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of World Radio Day, greetings to all radio listeners, RJs, and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system, "Through imaginative programming and the display of human creativity, may the radio continue to brighten lives."
Additionally, the Prime Minister solicited feedback for the upcoming February 26 broadcast of his monthly show "Mann ki Baat."
Radio, one of the most accessible and widely used forms of communication, predates television, newspapers, mobile devices, and the internet.
World Radio Day is observed annually on February 13 to honor radio's significance.
The United Nations says that radio is a popular, low-cost medium that can reach the most disadvantaged and remotest areas. For emergency communications or after a natural disaster, it continues to broadcast when other media are unavailable.
Last but not least, it is a medium that has successfully adapted to mobile devices and technological advancements like broadband and digital audio broadcasting (DAB).
India has had radio broadcasts since the early 1920s. In July 1923, the Radio Club of Mumbai broadcast the first radio program under British rule. Calcutta Radio Club also started airing four months later.
One of the largest radio broadcasters in the world, AIR has over 415 radio stations that broadcast in approximately 23 languages and 146 dialects. It also has 18 FM channels and covers 99 percent of the population.
With inputs from agencies*
