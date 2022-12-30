World recognizes India as military power to be reckoned with: Rajnath Singh

Discarding the criticism of Indian tradition, thinking and philosophy not being concerned with equality, liberty and fraternity, which is considered as Western concept, Rajnath Singh said that the concept of human equality and fraternity has been prevalent in the ancient literature, tradition and thinking of India. Rather, it is more comprehensive and inclusive than that of the western one. Whereas the West talks about equality, liberty and fraternity only among human beings, the Indian tradition, in the form of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. ‘Whole world is one family’ sees equality, fraternity and unity between human beings and animals, between animate and non-animate beings and in fact entire World and Universe .