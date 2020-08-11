Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said today. Putin added that one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry, the vaccine underwent necessary tests, Russia claimed. “I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity, and I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests," Putin said.