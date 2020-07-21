Home >News >India >World's largest aircraft carrier, Indian warships conduct naval exercise together. See pics
Nimitz aircraft carrier is currently deployed in Indian Ocean.
  • The US Navy said that Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific
  • Indian naval ships on Monday conducted a passage exercise (PASSEX) with the United States Navy's USS Nimitz carrier strike group near the Andaman and Nicobar islands

World's largest aircarft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) along with Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), participated in joint naval exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean starting from Tuesday.

Both Indian Navy and the US Navy conducted high-end exercises designed to maximize training and interoperability, including air defense.

"It was a privilege to operate with the Indian Navy," said Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. “RADM Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, leads a powerful and highly skilled Fleet. The opportunity to have the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group join with his Fleet for a series of exercises improved our interoperability and is a testimony to the flexibility of both our Navies," Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz carrier strike group, was quoted as saying by the 7th Fleet.

View Full Image
The US Navy said that Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has also tweeted about the exercise.

"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is transiting through IOR. During the passage, #IndianNavy units undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with #USNavy.

Indian Navy had also conducted similar PASSEXs with #JMSDF and #FrenchNavy in recent past," Spokesperson of Indian Navy.Indian Navy had conducted similar PASSEXs with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and French Navy in recent past.

Four frontline warships of the Indian Navy participated in the "PASSEX" exercise when the US carrier strike group was transiting through the Indian Ocean Region on its way from the South China Sea

The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean region in the wake of the country's bitter border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

