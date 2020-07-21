"It was a privilege to operate with the Indian Navy," said Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. “RADM Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, leads a powerful and highly skilled Fleet. The opportunity to have the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group join with his Fleet for a series of exercises improved our interoperability and is a testimony to the flexibility of both our Navies," Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz carrier strike group, was quoted as saying by the 7th Fleet.