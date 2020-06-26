World's largest covid care centre is coming up in Delhi. See pics

The health infrastructure in the national capital of Delhi will receive a major boost after the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Delhi's Chattarpur has been converted into a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre.

Delhi which has seen a spurt in covid-19 cases and is second on the list of states with maximum number of cases after Maharashtra.

The 10,000 bed covid-19 care centre which will be opened on 1 July will have doctors from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and other paramilitary forces .

South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said that 10 per cent of the beds will have oxygen facility and added that the beds at the facility are made of cardboard.

View Full Image The total bed capacity may go upto 10,200.

"We are planning for a care centre with 10,000 beds out of which 10 per cent will be oxygenated beds. Patients from various communities and districts of Delhi will come here. If anyone becomes critical, they will be sent to a super speciality centre," Mishra told ANI

The District Magistrate said that the entire facility will be air-conditioned and meals will be provided by Radha Soami Centre.

There will be two doctors, along with nurses, ward boys and cleaners in every ward, he added.

"The centre has a big contribution in the fight against COVID-19. We are working in every area be it ambulances, medicine or storage. The beds at the facility are made out of cardboard. They come with a two-year warranty. They are easy to install and light-weight. It will not harm the mud floor or sheet that will be placed beneath them," Mishra said.

View Full Image It is the estimation of the Delhi government that a total number of 15,000 beds will be required in the national capital by June 30

"It is an initiative taken by the Lieutenant Governor and the District Magistrate is looking over the whole set-up. This COVID centre will have 100 blocks and there will be 100 beds in each block. It will be operational from July 1," Sethi said.

"It will have 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms and 300 wheel-chairs. There are two buildings for storage, medicine for PPE kits and other belongings. The total area of the facility is 29 acres and approximately a total of 50 acres for toilets, bathrooms and parking will be given," Sethi said.

View Full Image It will have 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms and 300 wheel-chairs.

It is the estimation of the Delhi government that a total number of 15,000 beds will be required in the national capital by June 30, as per the rising trend of the number of cases.

