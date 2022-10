National capital Delhi's two schools run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as India's top-2 best schools as per the latest Education World School Rankings.

As per the list, Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar have achieved number 1 and number 2 spots on state government schools rankings.

Besides, three other government schools in Delhi have emerged on the top-10 list. These include--Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11, Rohini (9), Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 (9), and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar (10), respectively.

Lauding the education team of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India".

"Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat," he added.

Further, the other government schools which are on top-10 list are: GVHSS for girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (3); Worli sea face Mumbai public English school (4); Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota (5); Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata (6); Govt Model Senior Secondary school, Chandigarh (7); Govt Model Sr Sec School, sector 16, Chandigarh (8), and Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal (9), respectively.

As per EW India School Rankings 2022; Top-10 private schools in India include:

1. Step by Step School (Noida)

2. Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram

3. Vasant Valley School, New Delhi

4. InventureKids Academy, Bengaluru

5. The Mother's International School, New Delhi

5. The Shri Ram School, New Delhi

6. The Valley School, Bengaluru

6. Vidyashilp Academy, Bengaluru

7. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

7. KFI (Krishnamoorthy Foundation India School), Chennai

8. Nirmal Bhartia School, New Delhi

8. Sanskriti School, New Delhi

9. Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru

9. Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

10. Glendale Academy, Hyderabad