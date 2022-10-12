Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  World school rankings 2022: Delhi govt school bags no.1 spot; Here's a list of India's top-10 schools

World school rankings 2022: Delhi govt school bags no.1 spot; Here's a list of India's top-10 schools

A photo of Delhi government-run school. 
1 min read . 11:36 AM ISTLivemint

  • Delhi's two schools run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as India's top-2 best schools as per the latest Education World School Rankings.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National capital Delhi's two schools run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as India's top-2 best schools as per the latest Education World School Rankings.

National capital Delhi's two schools run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as India's top-2 best schools as per the latest Education World School Rankings.

As per the list, Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar have achieved number 1 and number 2 spots on state government schools rankings.

As per the list, Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar have achieved number 1 and number 2 spots on state government schools rankings.

Besides, three other government schools in Delhi have emerged on the top-10 list. These include--Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11, Rohini (9), Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 (9), and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar (10), respectively.

Besides, three other government schools in Delhi have emerged on the top-10 list. These include--Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11, Rohini (9), Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 (9), and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar (10), respectively.

Lauding the education team of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India".

Lauding the education team of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India".

"Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat," he added.

"Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat," he added.

Further, the other government schools which are on top-10 list are: GVHSS for girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (3); Worli sea face Mumbai public English school (4); Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota (5); Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata (6); Govt Model Senior Secondary school, Chandigarh (7); Govt Model Sr Sec School, sector 16, Chandigarh (8), and Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal (9), respectively.

Further, the other government schools which are on top-10 list are: GVHSS for girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (3); Worli sea face Mumbai public English school (4); Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota (5); Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata (6); Govt Model Senior Secondary school, Chandigarh (7); Govt Model Sr Sec School, sector 16, Chandigarh (8), and Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal (9), respectively.

As per EW India School Rankings 2022; Top-10 private schools in India include:

As per EW India School Rankings 2022; Top-10 private schools in India include:

1. Step by Step School (Noida)

1. Step by Step School (Noida)

2. Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram

2. Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram

3. Vasant Valley School, New Delhi

3. Vasant Valley School, New Delhi

4. InventureKids Academy, Bengaluru

4. InventureKids Academy, Bengaluru

5. The Mother's International School, New Delhi

5. The Mother's International School, New Delhi

5. The Shri Ram School, New Delhi

5. The Shri Ram School, New Delhi

6. The Valley School, Bengaluru

6. The Valley School, Bengaluru

6. Vidyashilp Academy, Bengaluru

6. Vidyashilp Academy, Bengaluru

7. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

7. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

7. KFI (Krishnamoorthy Foundation India School), Chennai

7. KFI (Krishnamoorthy Foundation India School), Chennai

8. Nirmal Bhartia School, New Delhi

8. Nirmal Bhartia School, New Delhi

8. Sanskriti School, New Delhi

8. Sanskriti School, New Delhi

9. Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru

9. Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru

9. Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

9. Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

10. Glendale Academy, Hyderabad

10. Glendale Academy, Hyderabad

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.