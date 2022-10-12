Delhi's two schools run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as India's top-2 best schools as per the latest Education World School Rankings.
National capital Delhi's two schools run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as India's top-2 best schools as per the latest Education World School Rankings.
As per the list, Delhi's Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar have achieved number 1 and number 2 spots on state government schools rankings.
Besides, three other government schools in Delhi have emerged on the top-10 list. These include--Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11, Rohini (9), Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 (9), and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar (10), respectively.
Lauding the education team of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India".
"Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat," he added.
Further, the other government schools which are on top-10 list are: GVHSS for girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (3); Worli sea face Mumbai public English school (4); Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota (5); Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata (6); Govt Model Senior Secondary school, Chandigarh (7); Govt Model Sr Sec School, sector 16, Chandigarh (8), and Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal (9), respectively.
