World should respect India’s borders, says US envoy Arunachal Pradesh
US ambassador Eric Garcetti Wednesday said the world should respect India’s borders while inaugurating a museum in Pasighat along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Earlier welcoming the US envoy to the state, Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu posted on X, “Heading towards the oldest town of Arunachal Pradesh - Pasighat. Today I will be attending the inauguration of the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district along with US Ambassador to India HE Eric Garcetti. The unique museum will be showcasing the remnants of aircrafts that went missing during World War II in Arunachal Pradesh."
