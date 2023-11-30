World should respect India’s borders, says US envoy Arunachal Pradesh

US ambassador Eric Garcetti Wednesday said the world should respect India’s borders while inaugurating a museum in Pasighat along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district aims to preserve World War II history.

“Today how can we not but step up to be a great friend to India, to recognise her borders, all of them, and to respect them and to call on the world to do the same," the Hindustan Times quoted the US ambassador as saying.

The US ambassador’s comments become significant as China claims the northeastern state as its territory and has included it in its map and renamed places in it.

“We come here today not just to mark history but to make history. To see the ways with which each one of us is called not just to witness the past but to do something to change the future," Garcetti said in his address.

“This isn’t a gift only to Arunachal Pradesh or to the families whose lives will be affected when they come here but it is a gift to India and to the world," he added.

The Hump, Garcetti claimed, isn’t just a museum in some remote part of India, half the world round from the US but already a world-class museum.

The 'Hump World War- II' museum also houses the remains of an American aircraft that came down in Arunachal during the second world war.

On arrival in the state, the US Ambassador posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “Hello Arunachal Pradesh! Excited for my first trip here, and am captivated by the warmth of the people. The landscapes in Pasighat are stunning! #USIndiaTogether."