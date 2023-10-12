World Sight Day: Know theme, history and significance of the occasion
World Sight Day on 12th October raises awareness about blindness and vision impairment.
World Sight Day is observed across the globe on the second Thursday of October every year to raise awareness about blindness and vision impairment. This year the occasion is being marked on October 12 under the theme ‘love your eyes at work’. The Indian government has organised several events across the country to draw attention to the issue.