Smile is a simple way to make the world a better place to live. This simple yet powerful gesture radiates warmth, happiness and kindness. It is a universal language of positivity and connection, transcending cultural and linguistic boundaries. A genuine smile has ability to not only lift our own spirits but also brighten the day of those around us, mend relationships, ease tension and bridge gaps between strangers.

World Smile Day 2023: Date

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in October every year and is a day dedicated to “good cheer and good works", this year it falls on October 6.

World Smile Day 2023: Theme

The catch phrase for the day is "Do an act of kindness - help one person smile". However, as per some media reports, theme for World Smile Day 2023 is "Radiate Joy."

World Smile Day 2023: History

Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts created the smiley face in 1963. The image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of good will and good cheer on the planet.

As the years passed Harvey Ball became concerned about the over-commercialization of his symbol, and how its original meaning and intent had become lost in the constant repetition of the marketplace. Out of that concern came his idea for World Smile Day. He thought that we, all of us, should devote one day each year to smiles and kind acts throughout the world. The smiley face knows no politics, no geography and no religion.

The first World Smile Day celebration was held in Worcester, MA in 1999 as a way to encourage people to do acts of kindness and spread happiness by simply smiling and has continued each year since then.

After Harvey died in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory. The Foundation continues as the official sponsor of World Smile Day each year.

World Simile Day 2023: Health Benefits

Smile triggers the release of neuropeptides, which help combat stress, it also helps in reducing the release of stress-related hormones in blood.

Smile also reduces blood pressure. When we smile, our heart rate and breathing increase, but is followed by muscle relaxation, which ultimately leads to a decrease in both heart rate and blood pressure.

World Simile Day 2023: Significance

World Smile Day aims to promote goodwill and positivity by smiling at others and performing acts of kindness while serving as a reminder of the power of a simple smile to brighten someone's day and improve the world around us.

World Smile Day 2023: Wishes And Quotes

You can conquer this world with your smile because a smile has the power to set many things right in life."

“Smile, because it confuses people. Smile, because it’s easier than explaining what is killing you inside."

“Smile is the happiness that is found under your nose…. So keep your ego aside and smile!!!"

Faces that wear smile every morning are truly the most beautiful faces….. Always stay gorgeous….. Always keep smiling!!!"



“Peace begins with a smile." — Mother Teresa

“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile." – Connie Stevens

“A smile cures the wounding of a frown" –Shakespeare

“If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love" ​-Maya Angelou

