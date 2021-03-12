World Solar Bank is a natural corollary of ISA: DG Upendra Tripathy

Green Grid Initiative is in partnership with Climate Parliament to mobilize legislative support for two marquee projects—the World Solar Bank (WSB) and the One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG). The ISA assembly has constituted the international steering committee to establish the WSB, which will have a loan portfolio of $100 billion over the next 10 years. This is a concrete financial mechanism to translate the promise we made to our member countries in the framework agreement of mobilizing more than $1,000 billion by 2030. WSB is a natural corollary of ISA to deliver on our promise made to the members. This is difficult but is clearly doable and desirable. Sun charter is a charter statement by ISA members countries to be announced in the next COP at Glasgow at ministerial level when all the three initiatives—WSB, GGI, and the OSOWOG may be launched at COP 26.

