World Sparrow Day 2022: Know theme, facts, history, significance of the day

Sparrow is a very social bird and is gregarious at all seasons when feeding, often forming flocks with other types of bird
House sparrows are becoming extinct everywhere, including in India. Experts say there's a need to spread awareness on their conservation
Sparrows or common House Sparrows, as the name suggest, are found in every continent of the world. You can see sparrows all around you, and they are part of our life. However, house sparrows are becoming extinct everywhere, including in India. On World Sparrow Day on March 20, experts say there's a need to spread awareness on their conservation. The main reasons for their decline are believed to be increasing pollution, urbanisation, global warming and vanishing ecological resources.
World Sparrow Day is an initiative of the Nature Forever Society, which is a non-government organisation (NGO) run by Mohammed Dilawar, who's an internationally acclaimed conservationist.
Most common and widespread species:-
The humble house sparrow is one of the world’s most common and widespread species. Apart from the house sparrow, there are other twenty-six distinct species of Sparrow. World Sparrow Day is an effort to create awareness about all these species which are spread across three continents namely Asia, Africa and Europe.
World Sparrow Day 2022 theme:-
The theme for this year is “Monitor the Sparrows & other common birds" and the World Sparrow Day secretariat is urging people to monitor sparrows and other common birds this year using the Common Bird Monitoring of India, a citizen science initiative of Nature Forever Society. The secretariat urges citizens and organisations to register their events on www.worldsparrowday.org helping citizens at a local level to get associated with it.
Wipro-Nature Forever Society Sparrow Awards:-
The Wipro-NFS Sparrow Awards were instituted in 2011 with an aim to identify citizens who are an inspiration for the citizens to get involved in conservation. Since last year, a cash prize of ₹50,000/-are given to each of the three Sparrow Awardees to support them financially in their endeavours. The funding will help the winners carry out vital conservation and environmental work undertaken by them. It will also help inspire citizens to get involved in the conservation movement of India.
World Sparrow Day is observed on March 20 every year. The first such event was held in 2010. Through various events on this, people spread awareness and protect the house sparrows.
House Sparrow Facts:-
The House Sparrow (Passer domesticus) is perhaps the most widespread, commonly seen wild bird in the world. It has been transported all over the world by European settlers and can now be found on two-thirds of the landmasses of the world including New Zealand, Australia, North America, India and Europe.
It is only absent from areas like China, Indochina, Japan and areas of Siberia and Australia to east and tropical Africa and northern areas of South America to the west (Summers-Smith, 1988).
In South India, people even considered it a good omen if the House Sparrow built a nest inside their houses under the rafters or in a niche in the wall. Such was the bond between man and House Sparrow that it came to be classified as a domestic species with the scientific name Passer domesticus.
Characteristics of House Sparrow: -
The House Sparrow is a very social bird and is gregarious at all seasons when feeding, often forming flocks with other types of bird. It roosts communally, its nests are usually grouped together in clumps, and it engages in a number of social activities, such as dust and water bathing, and “social singing“, in which birds call together in bushes.
