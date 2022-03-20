World Sparrow Day 2022: Know theme, facts, history, significance of the day

The Wipro-NFS Sparrow Awards were instituted in 2011 with an aim to identify citizens who are an inspiration for the citizens to get involved in conservation. Since last year, a cash prize of ₹50,000/-are given to each of the three Sparrow Awardees to support them financially in their endeavours. The funding will help the winners carry out vital conservation and environmental work undertaken by them. It will also help inspire citizens to get involved in the conservation movement of India.