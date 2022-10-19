World Spice Congress to be held on 16-18 February in Maharashtra

“This biennial event organized by Spices Board India is the premier platform that brings the global spice industry together to deliberate on the problems and prospects in the spices sector. The event looks forward to deliberations on aspects such as production, processing, value addition, quality and safety, trade, and supply chain management of spices in the new normal situation. The Regulatory Authorities from major importing countries and Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion agencies of the G_20 member countries are expected to have deliberations with Indian Spice Industry," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a press release.