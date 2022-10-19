World Spice Congress to be held on 16-18 February in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The 14th World Spice Congress (WSC), organized by Spices Board India in association with various trade and export farmers will be held on 16-18 February at CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Maharashtra.
“This biennial event organized by Spices Board India is the premier platform that brings the global spice industry together to deliberate on the problems and prospects in the spices sector. The event looks forward to deliberations on aspects such as production, processing, value addition, quality and safety, trade, and supply chain management of spices in the new normal situation. The Regulatory Authorities from major importing countries and Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion agencies of the G_20 member countries are expected to have deliberations with Indian Spice Industry," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a press release.
Spices Board is organizing the World Spice Congress as a G20 event on the sidelines of India’s G20 presidency for the period December 2022 to November 2023 with more focus on further strengthening India’s trade ties with the G20 countries, D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary, Spices Board said.
“Interaction with the regulatory authorities of the major importing countries and Ministers of Trade and industry association of the G20 member countries are expected to take part in the WSC 2023," the ministry added.
Sathiyan added that the 14th edition of the WSC is going to be all and only about spices. “The theme chosen is ‘Vision 2030: SPICES’ (Sustainability– Productivity – Innovation – Collaboration- Excellence and Safety)."
WSC has established a hallowed tradition since its inception in 1990, benefitting the spices stakeholders across the globe and it remains a much sought-after event amongst the global spice community.
“It will foster new business opportunities and strengthen trade connections. In addition to the business sessions, the WSC will also have an exhibition demonstrating the strengths and capabilities of the Indian spice industry including the product range, applications in the medicinal/health areas, innovations and cutting-edge technologies. Registration for participation in 14th WSC is open and interested stakeholders can register their participation through the website," the ministry said.
