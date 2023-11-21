comScore
World Television Day 2023: History, date, significance, and why it is celebrated

World Television Day is celebrated on November 21 every year to discuss the importance and significance of television in our lives. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996.

On November 21, every year, we celebrate World Television Day. World Television Day falls on a Tuesday this year.
On November 21, every year, we celebrate World Television Day. World Television Day falls on a Tuesday this year.

World Television Day 2023: Television is an integral part of every Indian household. The device serves as a source of information, entertainment, and infotainment for everyone. The television is the centerpiece of every family, whether children watch cartoons and shows tailored to their age group or the elderly watch news and movies. Although television has undergone a lot of development and innovation since its inception, it is still relevant in the modern age. Due to the change in society, the types of shows, audience viewing patterns, and the way information is presented have changed dramatically. Over the years, television has adapted beautifully to our changing lifestyles and remained relevant.

Around the world, World Television Day is celebrated every year. Here's everything you need to know as we get ready to celebrate the special day.

Date: On November 21, every year, we celebrate World Television Day. World Television Day falls on a Tuesday this year.

History: Philo Taylor Farnsworth was an American inventor who built the first electric television in 1927. November 21 was declared World Television Day by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1996. The first-ever World Television Forum took place in 1996 at the United Nations on November 21 and 22.

Significance: The purpose of this day is for people to discuss how important television is in our lives. There is a discussion and exploration of ways to improve broadcast patterns and ways to collaborate. Our lives have been enriched by television, and it has remained relevant over the years. Television offers something for everyone of all ages. Television is discussed on World Television Day as part of a discussion about its importance and significance. Additionally, the audience is informed about the benefits and impact of viewing television, the device that has brought the world closer together.

Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST
