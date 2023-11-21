World Television Day 2023: History, date, significance, and why it is celebrated
World Television Day is celebrated on November 21 every year to discuss the importance and significance of television in our lives. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996.
World Television Day 2023: Television is an integral part of every Indian household. The device serves as a source of information, entertainment, and infotainment for everyone. The television is the centerpiece of every family, whether children watch cartoons and shows tailored to their age group or the elderly watch news and movies. Although television has undergone a lot of development and innovation since its inception, it is still relevant in the modern age. Due to the change in society, the types of shows, audience viewing patterns, and the way information is presented have changed dramatically. Over the years, television has adapted beautifully to our changing lifestyles and remained relevant.