World Thinking Day 2024: Date, history, theme and significance

World Thinking Day 2024: World Thinking Day is observed on February 22 every year. The day celebrates the friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment of girls and young women all over the world. World Thinking Day is celebrated to strengthen the bond shared by young women and explore ways to empower them. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about pressing global issues and promote gender equality.

The World Thinking Day provides an opportunity to raise funds for the development of 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across the globe.

World Thinking Day 2024: Date

World Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22 every year. This year, the special day will be observed on a Thursday.

World Thinking Day 2024: History

The history of World Thinking Day can be traced back to 1926 when delegates from across the globe met at Camp Edith Macy in New York for the fourth World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS). At the end of the conference, the delegates unanimously decided to create a day dedicated to guides and girl Scouts, with the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Scout and Guide movement, and his wife Olave. Since then, World Thinking Day has been observed all across the world.

World Thinking Day 2024: Theme

The theme of World Thinking Day 2024 is 'Our World, Our Thriving Future,' which emphasizes the importance of creating a sustainable and inclusive world where girls have the opportunity to thrive. It also explores crucial global issues through the lens of environmental sustainability, gender equality, peace, and poverty.

World Thinking Day 2024: Significance

World Thinking Day 2024 is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the advancement of gender equality and women’s empowerment, and also to identify areas where more work needs to be done. It is also a day to celebrate the strength, courage, and determination of women and girls all over the world. The day also helps in raising funds for the empowerment and development of around 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts all over the world.

