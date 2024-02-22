World Thinking Day 2024: Date, history, theme and significance
The World Thinking Day is observed on February 22 every year. The day celebrates the friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment of girls and young women all over the world. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about pressing global issues and promote gender equality
World Thinking Day 2024: World Thinking Day is observed on February 22 every year. The day celebrates the friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment of girls and young women all over the world. World Thinking Day is celebrated to strengthen the bond shared by young women and explore ways to empower them. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about pressing global issues and promote gender equality.