World to witness four eclipse events this year, two will be visible in India

Celestial events like solar and lunar eclipses are watched very eagerly in India. For some, these events carry religious significance while some watch them for their curiosity about space. In the year 2023, astronomers are expecting four eclipses including one complete solar eclipse.
Celestial events like solar and lunar eclipses are watched very eagerly in India. For some, these events carry religious significance while some watch them for their curiosity about space. In the year 2023, astronomers are expecting four eclipses including one complete solar eclipse.
Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and the earth while a lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is positioned between the moon and the sun.
Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and the earth while a lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is positioned between the moon and the sun.
According to Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Ujjain's Government Jiwaji Observatory, out of the four eclipses, two will be solar eclipses while two will be lunar eclipses. The events will start on 20 April with a solar eclipse, which will not be visible in India, Dr. Gupt said.
According to Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Ujjain's Government Jiwaji Observatory, out of the four eclipses, two will be solar eclipses while two will be lunar eclipses. The events will start on 20 April with a solar eclipse, which will not be visible in India, Dr. Gupt said.
On the intervening night of 5 and 6 May, a 'penumbral' lunar eclipse will occur and will be visible in India. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passed through the penumbral or lighter part of Earth's shadow, during the celestial event, sunlight falling on the moon appears to be partially cut-off and the brightness of the moon remains less than usual.
On the intervening night of 5 and 6 May, a 'penumbral' lunar eclipse will occur and will be visible in India. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passed through the penumbral or lighter part of Earth's shadow, during the celestial event, sunlight falling on the moon appears to be partially cut-off and the brightness of the moon remains less than usual.
The annular solar eclipse of 2023 will occur on the intervening night of 14 and 15 October and naturally will not be visible in India.
The annular solar eclipse of 2023 will occur on the intervening night of 14 and 15 October and naturally will not be visible in India.
After a fortnight, on the intervening night of 28 and 29 October, a partial lunar eclipse will occur and it will be visible in India, according to Dr. Gupt. During the partial lunar eclipse, around 12.6% of the moon will remain in Earth's shadow.
After a fortnight, on the intervening night of 28 and 29 October, a partial lunar eclipse will occur and it will be visible in India, according to Dr. Gupt. During the partial lunar eclipse, around 12.6% of the moon will remain in Earth's shadow.
The year 2022 saw two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses. On 25 October 2022, a solar eclipse was visible from various parts of India. The solar eclipse which occurred before sunset was visible for different durations, in different parts of India. In the north-western regions of the country, the Sun will be obscured by the Moon to a degree of approximately 40 to 50% during the time of the maximum eclipse.
The year 2022 saw two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses. On 25 October 2022, a solar eclipse was visible from various parts of India. The solar eclipse which occurred before sunset was visible for different durations, in different parts of India. In the north-western regions of the country, the Sun will be obscured by the Moon to a degree of approximately 40 to 50% during the time of the maximum eclipse.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.