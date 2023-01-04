World to witness four eclipse events this year, two will be visible in India

The year 2022 saw two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses. On 25 October 2022, a solar eclipse was visible from various parts of India. The solar eclipse which occurred before sunset was visible for different durations, in different parts of India. In the north-western regions of the country, the Sun will be obscured by the Moon to a degree of approximately 40 to 50% during the time of the maximum eclipse.