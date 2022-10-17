Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on his visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu, addressed students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai on Sunday.

"World today recognizes that India's time has arrived", Piyush Goyal addressed.

"Americans and Europeans would also want to engage with sustainability, newer technologies at an affordable price & they would look forward to you for it", Commerce Minister underlined.

“India offers an unbeatable combination of talent, scale, and skill to the world", he said further.

Bold Vision, Big Ambition



India offers the unbeatable combination of talent, scale and skill to the world.



Visited the vibrant campus of IIT Madras, and urged the students to innovate, participate and contribute to India’s growth story as we shine on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/pCKz0N3ib4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2022





In a separate event, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the inauguration of the government stalls on Sunday that today's meeting was the most interactive meeting with exporters in Chennai and he ticked all the points.

The minister also added that the southern states have the second highest gross domestic product (GDP) and the state is a major exporter of textiles, leather, seafood, auto parts and other goods. Piyush Goyal opened a stall at Madipakkam bus station in Chennai as part of public awareness under the union government scheme.

He also said that the state of Tamil Nadu supports nation building and development of the state and the state is very proud. He also mentioned that Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai is the future of Tamil Nadu.

He said there were wonderful things happening in Tamil Nadu, and added, "In 2047, when we are about to celebrate our centenary of our country, $20-trillion economy will surely be achieved in India." K Annamalai is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in the state.

He also added that, "In 2030, service and merchandise exports will increase to $1 trillion and even in other sectors economy." "I salute the women's empowerment of India. The principles, the culture, the heritage and the family value system added economic value to the nation," the minister said.

Piyush Goyal also said, "I have the confidence that by our strength, $750-billion of exports will be done soon and India will grow to 11 per cent in exports."

He said, "When we work together, we can achieve anything in India. I enjoyed listening to all of your points and I have noted it that I'll try to rectify the issues in a possible manner."

With inputs from ANI