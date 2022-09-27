World Tourism Day 2022: Discover India's top tourist destinations this year

Spiti Valley, Laddakh

Apart from the scenic beauty of Ladakh, people also chose to travel through bikes and car for a memorable ride to their destinations. There can be no better destination than Spiti Valley for those who are planning to spend their holidays in Ladakh. People can take a tour to the ancient monasteries in the area. Some of them are Tabo, Kee Gompa, Sakya Tangyud, etc. Apart from that, tourists can also enjoy its lakes like Chandratal, Suraj Taal, Dhankar, Nako. For wildlife lover there is Pin Valley National Park. The place is a perfect match for adventure lovers and those who want to go on treks and camping.