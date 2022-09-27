World Tourism Day 2022: Discover India's top tourist destinations this year

World Tourism Day is widely celebrated across the world as a remembrance to the important role played by tourism in enhancing socio-cultural value, generating employment, running economy of a country. Know all about World Tourism Day and top destinations to visit India here
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After being burdened with the challenges of professional and personal lives, all it takes is a vacation trip to any beautiful destination to refresh one's mind. Such trips are not only a part of one's luxury but play an important role in boosting tourism for the development of the socio-cultural, political, and economic sectors of a country and the international community. To mark the importance of tourism, every year World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After being burdened with the challenges of professional and personal lives, all it takes is a vacation trip to any beautiful destination to refresh one's mind. Such trips are not only a part of one's luxury but play an important role in boosting tourism for the development of the socio-cultural, political, and economic sectors of a country and the international community. To mark the importance of tourism, every year World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September.
The theme of World Tourism Day 2022
This year's theme of World Tourism Day is ‘Rethinking Tourism’. The theme highlights the need to revamp how the world thinks about tourism. The pandemic has shown the economic importance of the tourism sector for a country like Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. That's why there is an urgent need to make it sustainable.
The theme of World Tourism Day 2022
This year's theme of World Tourism Day is ‘Rethinking Tourism’. The theme highlights the need to revamp how the world thinks about tourism. The pandemic has shown the economic importance of the tourism sector for a country like Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. That's why there is an urgent need to make it sustainable.
The official celebration of World Tourism Day will be held in Indonesia. The country is heavily dependent on tourism and has been adversely affected by the COVID pandemic.
The official celebration of World Tourism Day will be held in Indonesia. The country is heavily dependent on tourism and has been adversely affected by the COVID pandemic.
Why is World Tourism Day celebrated on 27 September?
The day marks the generation of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Regulations of the UNWTO were adopted on this day in 1970. The organisation is playing a significant role in promoting tourism across the world. Hence its formation is considered to be a major milestone in tourism. Tourism plays an important role in India's economy as well as in its culture which always advocates ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. On the occasion, Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes on World Tourism Day on Twitter.
Why is World Tourism Day celebrated on 27 September?
The day marks the generation of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Regulations of the UNWTO were adopted on this day in 1970. The organisation is playing a significant role in promoting tourism across the world. Hence its formation is considered to be a major milestone in tourism. Tourism plays an important role in India's economy as well as in its culture which always advocates ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. On the occasion, Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes on World Tourism Day on Twitter.
Top Places to visit India this season
As we head to the second half of the year 2022, the remaining three months are marked by several holidays and festivals making it the best time to satiate your wanderlust. With its rich culture and heritage, know about some of the top Indian destinations that Forbes Advisor suggests for visit in the coming months of 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Top Places to visit India this season
As we head to the second half of the year 2022, the remaining three months are marked by several holidays and festivals making it the best time to satiate your wanderlust. With its rich culture and heritage, know about some of the top Indian destinations that Forbes Advisor suggests for visit in the coming months of 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Udaipur, Rajasthan
As Rajasthan is known for its scorching heat during summer, this is the best time to visit its cities. Udaipur can be a prime destination for tourists. The city is known for its beautiful palaces including City Palace, Sajjan Garh Palace. After a tour to these palace, its serene lakes can be a great spot to spend evening. People can visit Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar, Udai Sagar, Swaroop Sagar, Rangsagar, Doodh Talai in Udaipur. People can also visit to grand temples like Eklingji Temple, Ranakpur Temple, Kesariyaji Temple in Udaipur and also enjoy wildlife treks. The place is known for its folk dance, festivals, music, and bonfires.
As Rajasthan is known for its scorching heat during summer, this is the best time to visit its cities. Udaipur can be a prime destination for tourists. The city is known for its beautiful palaces including City Palace, Sajjan Garh Palace. After a tour to these palace, its serene lakes can be a great spot to spend evening. People can visit Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar, Udai Sagar, Swaroop Sagar, Rangsagar, Doodh Talai in Udaipur. People can also visit to grand temples like Eklingji Temple, Ranakpur Temple, Kesariyaji Temple in Udaipur and also enjoy wildlife treks. The place is known for its folk dance, festivals, music, and bonfires.
Those who enjoy sightseeing more than cultural fiestas can think of visiting Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Most of the southern states of India are known for the scenic beauty of their forests and mountain ranges. There is a lot to see in Ooty from Avalanche Lake, the Botanical Garden, and Kalhatti Falls. Along with this, tourists can also visit the pine woods, and enjoy hiking through coffee plantations, orange groves, and tea gardens.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Those who enjoy sightseeing more than cultural fiestas can think of visiting Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Most of the southern states of India are known for the scenic beauty of their forests and mountain ranges. There is a lot to see in Ooty from Avalanche Lake, the Botanical Garden, and Kalhatti Falls. Along with this, tourists can also visit the pine woods, and enjoy hiking through coffee plantations, orange groves, and tea gardens.
Spiti Valley, Laddakh
Apart from the scenic beauty of Ladakh, people also chose to travel through bikes and car for a memorable ride to their destinations. There can be no better destination than Spiti Valley for those who are planning to spend their holidays in Ladakh. People can take a tour to the ancient monasteries in the area. Some of them are Tabo, Kee Gompa, Sakya Tangyud, etc. Apart from that, tourists can also enjoy its lakes like Chandratal, Suraj Taal, Dhankar, Nako. For wildlife lover there is Pin Valley National Park. The place is a perfect match for adventure lovers and those who want to go on treks and camping.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Spiti Valley, Laddakh
Apart from the scenic beauty of Ladakh, people also chose to travel through bikes and car for a memorable ride to their destinations. There can be no better destination than Spiti Valley for those who are planning to spend their holidays in Ladakh. People can take a tour to the ancient monasteries in the area. Some of them are Tabo, Kee Gompa, Sakya Tangyud, etc. Apart from that, tourists can also enjoy its lakes like Chandratal, Suraj Taal, Dhankar, Nako. For wildlife lover there is Pin Valley National Park. The place is a perfect match for adventure lovers and those who want to go on treks and camping.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Araku Valley, Andra Pradesh
People can visit this place to see caves, forests, valleys and some mind blowing world heritage sites. Tourists can know about coffee plantations through its Coffee Museum. Some exotic waterfalls can be a nice picnic destination like Katiki, Chaparai, Ranajilleda, Sangda, Kothapalli, Ananthagiri, Dharagadda. People can also visit Borra Caves. The valley's rich tribal population has a lot to offer to the tourists in terms of culture and art.
Araku Valley, Andra Pradesh
People can visit this place to see caves, forests, valleys and some mind blowing world heritage sites. Tourists can know about coffee plantations through its Coffee Museum. Some exotic waterfalls can be a nice picnic destination like Katiki, Chaparai, Ranajilleda, Sangda, Kothapalli, Ananthagiri, Dharagadda. People can also visit Borra Caves. The valley's rich tribal population has a lot to offer to the tourists in terms of culture and art.