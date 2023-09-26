World Tourism Day: IRCTC offers zero convenience fees on flight ticket bookings for a limited time. Other discounts also available.

Looking to save that extra money while booking flight tickets? IRCTC has announced that it won't be charging any convenience fees to its passengers on booking flight tickets. The offer is applicable for passengers buying flight tickets between 25-27 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the press release, the offer is for customers who are looking to book international or domestic flight tickets on the IRCTC website between 25-27 September.

Also Read: DMRC to offer QR code-based Delhi Metro tickets on IRCTC platform This offer comes as IRCTC is set to celebrate its 24th foundation day on 27 September. The day also coincides with World Tourism Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the press relase, IRCTC said that, “it will not be charging any convenience fees to the customers booking international as well as domestic flight tickets on its website from 25th to 27th September."

To avail the offer, Flyers need book their flight tickets through IRCTC’s air ticketing portal www.irctc.co.in as well as IRCTC Air mobile app.

Along with the zero convenience offer, it has also launched other offers like discounts up to ₹2000/- on air tickets on card transactions of different banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move is set to benefit flyers as they can avail cheaper air tickets from the platform. IRCTC, leading ticketing platform in India, offers online ticketing for railways as well as air travel.

As per the statement, "With the festive season shortly beginning from October onwards, customers can now avail these special offers from IRCTC by booking their air tickets for their planned vacations and the New Year which is less than 100 days away.

With the World Cup just around the corner, IRCTC in a post on X wrote, "Tickets for India Pakistan match Done, now tickets for Ahmedabad also done!! Book air tickets with IRCTC Air from 25th to 27th September 2023 and get the best offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

