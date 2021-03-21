World Water Day: PM Modi to launch 'Catch the Rain’ campaign tomorrow

The Campaign will be undertaken across the country, in both rural and urban areas, with the theme “catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls". It will be implemented from 22 March 2021 to 30 November 2021 - the pre-monsoon and monsoon period in the country. It will be launched as a Jan Andolan to take water conservation at the grass-root level through people’s participation. It is intended to nudge all stakeholders to create rainwater harvesting structures suitable to the climatic conditions and subsoil strata, to ensure proper storage of rainwater.