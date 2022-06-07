Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles said that the world will emulate the example of PM Gati Shakti in the coming years.

Adding that PM Gati Shakti will be a game changer, the Minister suggested that people who want to set up industrial units utilise the initiative. He was addressing the Investors Round Table Conference organized by NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Programme) at Kochi today.

The Union Minister urged investors to make use of the natural advantages of the state of Kerala for establishing industries. He said that the Union government aimed at making business seamless and also affordable for the people. He said that the Prime Minister is very clear on this vision. Shri Piyush Goyal added that the government was spreading the message of good governance on the occasion of the completion of 8 years of Modi government.

P. Rajeev, Industries Minister, Kerala government, while delivering his address said that the aim was to establish one lakh enterprises in the year. He also requested the Union Minister to extend the Bangaluru-Kochi Industrial corridor to Thiruvananthapuram. Shri. Rajendra Ratnoo, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Santhosh Koshy Thomas, MD, KINFRA, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Government of Kerala, Abhishek Chowdary, Vice President, NICDC also spoke on the occasion.

The PM Gati Shakti –- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity -- was launched in October 2021.

It is a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways, together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

"This technology-based planning enables to reduce costs and timeline to implement projects... this will be helpful in smarter and efficient planning of infratstructure," Piyush Goyal said at a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) event last month.

In the PM Gati Shakti, more than 400 data layers are there, which informs about things like existing and proposed infrastructure and forest land, he said.

Earlier, PM Modi said states may also formulate state-level GatiShakti Master Plan on the lines of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and constitute state-level units for this purpose.

This can go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects, he said.