OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  World will hold Russia accountable: Joe Biden after Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

World will hold Russia accountable: Joe Biden after Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine- Russia conflict:  US President Joe Biden said,'Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The world will hold Russia accountable.' (REUTERS)Premium
Ukraine- Russia conflict:  US President Joe Biden said,'Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The world will hold Russia accountable.' (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2022, 09:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Ukraine-Russia conflict: 'President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,' Biden said in a statement

Listen to this article

The United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Full Statement by US President Joe Biden on Ukraine-Russia conflict:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

Biden says he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout