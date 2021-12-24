Amid the concern regarding spread of highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Centre on Friday asserted the world is witnessing the fourth surge of COVID-19 and so, it is no time to lower our guard.

India has recorded 122 cases of the Omicron in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358. The cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

Sounding an alarm, Union Health Secretary while addressing a weekly press conference regarding COVID-19 situation, "The world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1%. Therefore, we have to be on guard and can't afford to slacken."

He said that as compared to Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week, Asia is witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases, but we have to be on guard.

During the press briefing, Bhushan also pointed out that WHO on 7 December said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility.

Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with covid appropriate behaviour, he further asserted.

Here is how Centre is gearing up to tackle Omicron

He said that the treatment protocols for COVID-19 and Delta will apply to Omicron, while adding that the evidence has emerged that the immune escape potential for Delta is higher and its high transmission rates will lead to high surge cases.

Bhushan said that as of now there are 18,10,083 isolation beds, 4,94,314 O2 supported beds, 1,39,300 ICU beds, 24,057 paediatric ICU beds and 64,796 paediatric non-ICU beds are available nationally.

While speaking on the medical oxygen, he said, "There was a 10-fold increase in oxygen demand from the first wave to the second wave. Thus, 18,800 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day has been arranged for. The cause for concern is 11 states where vaccination coverage is less than the national average."

He further noted that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior.

(With inputs from agencies)

