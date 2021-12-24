'World witnessing 4th Covid surge': Centre cautions amid Omicron threat

India has recorded 122 cases of the Omicron in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358. The cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.