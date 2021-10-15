World’s 15 top philanthropies urge WB, IMF to better pandemic preparedness

Specifically the letter called for three things—striving to achieve the World Health Organization’s (WHO's) ambitious vaccination targets of at least 40% of the population in low- and middle-income countries by the end of this year and 70% by September 2022; having high-income country governments reallocate at least $100 billion in recycled Special Drawing Rights for low- and middle-income countries in 2021; and commit to a $100 billion replenishment of the World Bank’s International Development Association fund to support pandemic response and economic recovery in the world’s poorest countries.