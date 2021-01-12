World's biggest covid centre in Delhi starts admitting foreigners

The centre has admitted several patients, coming from different countries like Dubai, Netherland, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. "There have been a consistently lesser number of patients in Sardar Patel COVID centre situated in Chhatarpur. In fact, there are close to 60 patients and around 600 staff taking care of these patients. Recently, it was decided that people coming from foreign countries will be sent to this centre," a senior ITBP official told ANI.The official clarified that no patient from the United Kingdom, the country which reported new COVID-19 strain, has been admitted to the centre.According to the official, the centre currently has 8 people from Saudi Arabia, 4 from Dubai, 3 from Canada, 1 each from USA, Japan, Malaysia, Netherland and Mayanmar."Earlier, COVID patients who were from Delhi were getting treatment. The Delhi government was sending patients and direct admissions were also done. But, since last few weeks number of patients reduced to 50-60," the ITBP official said.Officials also informed that they are planning to reduce staff from the centre as the number of patients has reduced to around 60. "We are planning to reduce staff also from the COVID centre as various staff was called in from different places when COVID was on peak in the national capital. Not only from the ITBP but doctors and staff from other Paramilitary forces were also called in to serve in the COVID centre. Now, the number of staff is more than patients," they added.