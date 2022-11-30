'World's fastest...': Mahindra-owned Pininfarina hypercar touches new height

'World's fastest...': Mahindra-owned Pininfarina hypercar touches new height1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- The hypercar rocketed from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds at Dubai Autodrome this week
Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista hypercar has set a new world record. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the momentous success in the automobile industry.
Sharing an article from the Robb Report, the industrialist wrote that Pininfarina’s all-electric Battista hypercar has become the "World's fastest street-legal vehicle".
He added that the "entire project was conceived by Mahindra group of which Automobili Pininfarina is a part".
Netizens hailed the Mahindra Group chairman on Twitter. One user called Anand Mahindra, a "True visionary".
Another wrote, "Great feat, the price of the car is insane, about 20 crores Indian rupees".
According to Robb Report, the Italian coachbuilder on Wednesday announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car.
"It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period," the report added.
Breaking the record of Rimac Nevera (at 1.86 seconds), the hypercar rocketed from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds at Dubai Autodrome this week.
Battista hypercar is also the fastest from zero-to-120 mph, accomplishing that feat in 4.49 seconds. Besides, the car is also capable of slowing down from 60-to-zero mph in just 102 feet, which is itself a record for an EV, Robb Report added.
The car's battery cells are housed in a T-shaped layout inside the monocoque chassis that is made up of carbon fibre. The battery is mounted in the central tunnel between the passenger and the driver.
The battery pack has a capacity of 120kWh and it consists of 6960 lithium-ion cells.
Although the Battista was first unveiled four years ago, it only went into production earlier this summer. Pininfarina plans to build just 150 examples of its hand-built electric hypercar. According to the report, each car takes 1,200 hours to complete. Deliveries of the vehicle, which start at $2.25 million by today’s exchange rate, are already underway.
Although the Battista was first unveiled four years ago, it only went into production earlier this summer. Pininfarina plans to build just 150 examples of its hand-built electric hypercar. According to the report, each car takes 1,200 hours to complete. Deliveries of the vehicle, which start at $2.25 million by today’s exchange rate, are already underway.