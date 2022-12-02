World's first intra-nasal vaccine for COVID gets CDSCO nod for restricted use

Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, BIRAC, said, "The DCGI's approval of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) to be used as a heterologous booster dose against currently available COVID-19 vaccines is a moment of great pride for our country. This move will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic and broaden vaccine coverage."