Himachal Pradesh’s Kaza which is located in of Lahaul and Spiti district has got a unique distinction to its name as it now has the world's highest electric vehicle( EV) charging station.

The EV charging station was inaugurated on Thursday in a bid to promote a sustainable environment.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said, "This is the world's highest electric vehicle charging station at 500 ft in Kaza. It is the first station here. If the station gets a good response, more stations would be set up. It will also help to check vehicular pollution," while speaking to news agency ANI.

The magistrate further said that two women drove electric vehicles from Manali to Kaza in order to promote a clean and green environment.

"Today two women have come from Manali to Kaza on the electric vehicle to promote a sustainable environment. The weather nowadays is changing abruptly due to an increase in air pollution and the emission of gases from vehicles is one of the main causes of this pollution," he added.

Further, one of the women who rode an electric vehicle from Manali to Kaza said that all the products including chargers in this station are made in India.

"All the products are made in India here and we travelled from Manali to Kaza to promote sustainable energy. Also, there is a myth that we can not cover long-distance journeys on electric vehicles. So, we both wanted to prove it wrong by riding these electric scooters today from Manali. We had a very comfortable journey," the woman added.

Meanwhile, as expected, India is gaining good momentum in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while addressing a virtual event of industry body CII on Wednesday.

"There is a good response for battery-operated small electric vehicles like e-scooter, electric three-wheelers, e-rickshaws, e-carts, and e-bikes in the country," he said.

The minister added the road ministry is also planning to run a railway, metro, and long-run intercity buses on green hydrogen.

"Both battery electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle technologies are complementary to each other and are all set to overtake fossil-run automotive by 2050 in the country," the minister said.

