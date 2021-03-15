The world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is in the last stages of construction. The Ministry of Railways posted a video on its official Twitter handle showing the ongoing work on the 'marvel in making'.

"Historical Moment: The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed yesterday. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge," Ministry of Railways tweeted along with the video.

Here is all you need to know about the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river:

The 476 metre-long steel arch, which is set to be the "world's highest" railway bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is almost ready.

The rail line is expected to be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Once completed, it will surpass the record of the Beipan river Shuibai railway bridge (275 m) in China, PTI had quoted Chief Engineer (Coordination), RK Hegde of Konkan Railways, as saying.

The arch bridge is a part of an ambitious railway project connecting Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country.

Work on putting the main arch began in November 2017.

The ₹ 1,250-crore bridge will be 359 metres above the Chenab river bed

1,250-crore bridge will be 359 metres above the Chenab river bed The overall length of the bridge is 1,315 metres.

Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed and the line is in operational use for running of trains between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region.

Three agencies; IRCON, KRCL and Northern Railway with extensive experience in the construction of rail lines are involved in this project.

At the time of the project launch, railway officials had said that the railway bridge will be able to withstand up to 8 magnitude earthquakes and high-intensity blasts.

Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had said, "Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge."

