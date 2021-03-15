World's highest rail bridge in J&K, this is taller than Eiffel Tower: 10 points

World's highest rail bridge in J&K, this is taller than Eiffel Tower: 10 points2 min read . 11:52 AM IST
'Marvel in Making': Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted on the world's highest rail bridge arch on Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir
The world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir is in the last stages of construction. The Ministry of Railways posted a video on its official Twitter handle showing the ongoing work on the 'marvel in making'.
"Historical Moment: The arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed yesterday. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge," Ministry of Railways tweeted along with the video.
Here is all you need to know about the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river:
Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had said, "Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest railway bridge."
